South Africa

Six shot by security guards at Rustenburg residential estate

19 December 2017 - 16:49 By Bafana Nzimande
Rubber bullets. File photo.
Rubber bullets. File photo.
Image: Thinkstock Images.

Six people have been admitted to hospital after they were shot with rubber bullets by security guards stationed at a residential estate in Rustenburg.

The injured were part of a group of protesters that had blocked the complex on Tuesday morning.

North West spokesman Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone confirmed the shootings‚ adding that police were investigating a case of public violence and attempted murder.

“According to information available at this stage‚ residents allegedly blocked the road and impeded the buses transporting mineworkers.

“Security officials allegedly fired rubber bullets at the protesters.

‘Six people‚ including one female‚ were injured‚” said Mokgwabone.

The reason for the protest is not yet known.

No arrests have been made.

Netcare 911 said the injured are in a stable condition and have been admitted at different hospitals around Rustenburg.

