Western Cape police have commended a taxi driver for his compassion.

Mbulelo Mngqenge‚ a taxi driver who on his way to Cape Town‚ observed two children wandering aimlessly along the N2 freeway this week‚ said Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut.

"Realising the imminent danger they were facing‚ he stopped and took them to Mowbray police station. At the police station‚ contact was made with Nyanga police who through local social workers made contact with the family.

"In a province where the safety of children remains a sore point‚ one can only commend Mr Ngqenge for diverting from his daily taxi routine to see the 4 and 14-year-olds were in safe hands."

Police have reunited the little boy with his family.

The young girl has been taken to Groote Schuur Hospital for observation.