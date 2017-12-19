South Africa

Taxi driver commended for his compassion

19 December 2017 - 09:45 By Timeslive
Mbulelo Mngqenge with Mowbray station commander Lt Col May-Louise Dyers.
Mbulelo Mngqenge with Mowbray station commander Lt Col May-Louise Dyers.
Image: SAPS

Western Cape police have commended a taxi driver for his compassion.

Mbulelo Mngqenge‚ a taxi driver who on his way to Cape Town‚ observed two children wandering aimlessly along the N2 freeway this week‚ said Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut.

"Realising the imminent danger they were facing‚ he stopped and took them to Mowbray police station. At the police station‚ contact was made with Nyanga police who through local social workers made contact with the family.

"In a province where the safety of children remains a sore point‚ one can only commend Mr Ngqenge for diverting from his daily taxi routine to see the 4 and 14-year-olds were in safe hands."

Police have reunited the little boy with his family.

The young girl has been taken to Groote Schuur Hospital for observation.

READ MORE:

Pretoria family forgoes overseas trip to fund disadvantaged boy’s medical treatment

Nine-year-old Michael Kgolane‚ who was born with deformed lower legs and has not been able to walk‚ will soon have artificial‚ or prosthetic‚ limbs ...
News
3 days ago

Is a Good Samaritan looking after missing little boy?

An eight-year-old boy with intellectual disability who went missing in Cape Town on Tuesday would often walk off on his own‚ but would always come ...
News
1 month ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. SARS takes Jacques Pauw to court South Africa
  2. Pizza giants' ice-cream spat Consumer Live
  3. Pistorius’ lawyers argue SCA breached his right to a fair trial South Africa
  4. Accused acquitted in high profile Khayelitsha murder case South Africa
  5. Striding against abuse: Johnnie Walker statues fill Mandela Bridge South Africa

Latest Videos

New ANC top six announced #ANC54
The moment Cyril Ramaphosa won the ANC presidential race
X