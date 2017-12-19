South Africa

UniteBehind goes to court against PRASA and Minister of Transport

19 December 2017 - 16:36 By Groundup Staff
Minister of Transport Joseph Maswanganyi.
Minister of Transport Joseph Maswanganyi.
Image: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp

The UniteBehind Coalition filed an urgent application the Western Cape High Court against the Minister of Transport‚ Joseph Maswanganyi and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) on Monday. The activist group is hoping the case will be heard on Friday.

UniteBehind’s is essentially asking the court to interdict a decision by the PRASA Board taken on 1 December to suspend PRASA’s Legal Panel and to procure legal services through PRASA’s Supply Chain Management (SCM) processes.

It also asks the court to declare invalid the appointment of PRASA’s interim board in October by Maswangani.

The court action also follows the publication of the #PRASALeaks‚ forensic reports commissioned by Treasury that found grand-scale corruption at PRASA.

These reports painted a picture of PRASA’s SCM as corrupt and incompetent.

PRASA’s Legal Panel has been attempting to stop the Board and management from awarding irregular contracts and other unlawful behaviour.

The decision by the Board to get rid of the Legal Panel and procure legal services through the SCM is therefore perceived as an attempt to remove any obstacles to continued looting of PRASA.

Also at the December Board meeting‚ a new CEO‚ Cromet Molepo‚ was appointed. UniteBehind has noted Molepo’s history of alleged financial misconduct during his time as CEO of the state-owned entity Umgeni Water in KwaZulu-Natal.

* This article was originally published by GroundUp

 

READ MORE

Law enforcement agencies join forces to clamp down on railway vandals

Police and the Passenger Rail of Agency of SA (Prasa) have joined forces after Metrorail was forced to shut down its busy central line due to ...
News
4 days ago

Train carriages on fire in Cape Town

Thick black clouds of smoke billowed from three carriages of a passenger train that caught alight in Cape Town just after noon on Monday.
News
29 days ago

Metrorail fined R3-million for security contraventions

The commuter rail service company has fallen foul of the private security industry regulatory authority
News
1 month ago

Don't read this report late at night... The horror of state spending

It’s hard to believe that South Africans can still be shocked by reckless government spending.
Business
1 month ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. SARS takes Jacques Pauw to court South Africa
  2. Pizza giants' ice-cream spat Consumer Live
  3. Pistorius’ lawyers argue SCA breached his right to a fair trial South Africa
  4. Accused acquitted in high profile Khayelitsha murder case South Africa
  5. Striding against abuse: Johnnie Walker statues fill Mandela Bridge South Africa

Latest Videos

New ANC top six announced #ANC54
The moment Cyril Ramaphosa won the ANC presidential race
X