Pretoria animal rights activist Herman H Le Roux has gone without food to raise funds to feed hungry animals.

That is not all. To demonstrate his passion for animal rights‚ Le Roux has gone as far as getting himself marked‚ live on social media‚ with the number 269‚ using a red-hot iron rod on his back to experience first-hand the pain felt by livestock during the branding process.

The significance of the number 269 is that it was the number of a calf that was rescued from slaughter at an Israeli dairy farm. The calf is still alive today‚ thanks to a campaign by animal rights activists all over the world.

"The calf has a number 269 and the number has since become a symbol of animal rights worldwide … I cannot speak with authority on something that I have not experienced myself. I (had) no experience how it feels to be branded‚ so the next time I educate somebody about getting branded‚ I can tell them it is this painful‚" he said.

He is also in the process of forming a political party that will campaign strictly on animal rights‚ saying everybody had their rights entrenched post-1994 but animals' rights were never taken into consideration.