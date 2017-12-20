Eastern Cape cop in court for allegedly raping five girls

An Eastern Cape police officer appeared in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday to face five charges of allegedly raping five underage girls in Port Elizabeth.

The 47-year-old warrant officer is alleged to have raped the girls after he allegedly bought them alcohol and took them to the beach.

The case against the Port of Ngqura-based policeman was postponed to January 4 for a formal bail application.

He was remanded in custody.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesman Tshepo Ndwalaza said the suspect was charged for the rape of five girls. The suspect was arrested by the Independent Police Investigating Directorate on Monday.

- DispatchLIVE