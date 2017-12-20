South Africa

Eastern Cape cop in court for allegedly raping five girls

20 December 2017 - 17:55 By Malibongwe Dayimani
The 47-year-old warrant officer is alleged to have raped the girls after he allegedly bought them alcohol and took them to the beach.
The 47-year-old warrant officer is alleged to have raped the girls after he allegedly bought them alcohol and took them to the beach.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

An Eastern Cape police officer appeared in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday to face five charges of allegedly raping five underage girls in Port Elizabeth.

The 47-year-old warrant officer is alleged to have raped the girls after he allegedly bought them alcohol and took them to the beach.

The case against the Port of Ngqura-based policeman was postponed to January 4 for a formal bail application.

He was remanded in custody.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesman Tshepo Ndwalaza said the suspect was charged for the rape of five girls. The suspect was arrested by the Independent Police Investigating Directorate on Monday.

- DispatchLIVE 

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Eastern Cape cop in court for allegedly raping five girls South Africa
  2. Senior Saudi prince says Trump's Jerusalem move threatens stability World
  3. Somali lawmakers seek to impeach president amid political crisis Africa
  4. Many people leaving Eastern Cape in search of better living conditions South Africa
  5. Striding against abuse: Johnnie Walker statues fill Mandela Bridge South Africa

Latest Videos

Zodwa challenges DJ Tira to dance off
New ANC top six announced #ANC54
X