South Africa

EC initiate death toll now stands at 15

20 December 2017 - 12:20 By By Lulamile Feni
An initiate smearing the white crushed stone known as Inkgceke on his face.
An initiate smearing the white crushed stone known as Inkgceke on his face.
Image: Beeld/Simphiwe Nkwali/Gallo Images

The death toll of initiates in the Eastern Cape has now risen to 15 following the deaths of three more young men this week.

One of the deceased showed signs of having been assaulted‚ according to provincial health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo.

While families of more than 15‚000 young men‚ including sons of AmaMpondo senior royal Prince Mlamli Ndamase‚ South African Airways CEO Vuyani Jarana‚ veteran government official Masiza Mazizi and Cofimvaba businesswoman Colina Sakawuli are happily hosting imigidi‚ 15 other families are mourning and organising burials for their sons.

Of the deaths‚ nine are in the OR Tambo district. Five initiates died in Mthatha alone‚ two at KuKhambi village.

-DispatchLIVE

READ MORE

Call to charge initiates’ parents for botched circumcisions

Young traditional leaders in the Eastern Cape want parents to be charged for negligence if their children are injured – or worse‚ killed – in ...
News
6 days ago

Mdantsane boys find body while bringing food for initiates

A body of an unidentified man was found buried under rubbish at the side of the Black Road outside Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape on Monday morning.
News
8 days ago

All Gauteng initiation schools suspended till end of 2018

The Commission for Cultural‚ Religious and Linguistic Rights (CRL) has ordered a suspension of all initiation-related activities in Gauteng until ...
News
29 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. South African man helps bring peace to Africa South Africa
  2. SA choreographer slays the internet again - a video to bring on summer South Africa
  3. R25m social media scam flagged by Home Affairs minister South Africa
  4. Selfless nurse who brings care to her community scoops national award South Africa
  5. Striding against abuse: Johnnie Walker statues fill Mandela Bridge South Africa

Latest Videos

Zodwa challenges DJ Tira to dance off
New ANC top six announced #ANC54
X