Home Affairs can't issue IDs, new passports due to technical glitches

20 December 2017 - 10:25 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Republic of South Africa's Passport. File photo.
Republic of South Africa's Passport. File photo.
Image: KEVIN SUTHERLAND

The Department of Home Affairs says it is still experiencing problems with its Live Capture System and cannot issue smart card IDs and new passports.

This‚ according to the department‚ is due to problems on the Home Affairs National Identification System (HANIS) which have affected turnaround times in some of its offices.

“We are operating on back-up. We have not gone back to our primary system. All our offices are providing services. We are‚ however‚ not able to issue smart cards and the new passports‚” said David Hlabane‚ spokesperson for the department.

He said the department’s technical team was testing the system on Wednesday and hoping to get it back on track before the end of the day.

