20 December 2017 - 16:33 By Nashira Davids
Little Cassidy Williams and her older sister Amber‚ who went missing at the weekend‚ have been found - at their grandmother's house.

According to their aunt‚ Maureen Arendse‚ they disappeared from her Manenberg home on Sunday while she was visiting a relative. Arendse is the foster mother of Cassidy‚ 6‚ Amber‚ 13‚ and their 9-year-old sister Chelsea.

On Tuesday Arendse told TimesLIVE that they were frantically searching for the sisters but she believed they were still alive. She was right.

Social workers have been assigned to see the children.

"On Sunday they took a taxi to Mitchells Plain. From there someone took them to Lavender Hill to their grandmother‚'' said Roegchanda Pascoe‚ chairman of the Manenberg Safety Forum.

Pascoe explained that the grandmother then sought help from community leader Lucinda Evans who contacted social workers.

"I would like to thank Lucinda and all those who helped in the search for the girls as well as Colonel Jones and Sergeant Charles from the SAPS‚'' said Pascoe.

