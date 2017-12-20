South Africa

Pawn shops‚ prostitutes and perjury in Pretoria

20 December 2017 - 13:03 By Sipho Mabena
Rands notes. File photo.
Rands notes. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Brendan Croft

A 35-year-old Pretoria woman is in hot water for pawning her boyfriend’s home theatre system and then reporting it stolen.

According to police‚ the woman last month took household goods worth R6‚800‚ including the home theatre system‚ from the flat the couple share in Silverton.

The woman’s partner‚ a soldier‚ was on a peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Police spokesperson Captain Jan Sepato said when the woman realised that it was time for her partner to return home‚ she reported a case of burglary to police and listed the items that were stolen.

“When the partner returned‚ she told him that the flat had been burgled. The partner asked around and was told his partner was seen with the home theatre system at a local pawnshop‚” he said.

Sepato said police found the appliances at the shop‚ together with a contract in which the woman agreed that she was using the home theatre system as a guarantee for a R1‚800 loan. He said the woman had promised to pay back the money in January.

Sepato said such false statements were common and that people did not realise that perjury was a very serious offence that could result in two years imprisonment or a fine.

He said police had recently charged four people with perjury after they reported that they had been robbed in one location when the crime had occurred elsewhere while they were using the services of prostitutes.

“The prostitutes work with criminals to lure potential victims. The criminals would pounce while the unsuspecting victim is busy and rob them of their belongings. When they report the incidents to police‚ they say they were robbed while walking on the street or at traffic lights‚” Sepato said.

He appealed to citizens to refrain from making false statements as this wasted valuable police time and resources.

READ MORE

Pretoria businessman released after nearly 5 month kidnap ordeal

A family from Pretoria are relieved at the safe release of businessman Omar Carrim‚ who is recuperating in hospital after being released from a ...
News
1 day ago

Pretoria family forgoes overseas trip to fund disadvantaged boy’s medical treatment

Nine-year-old Michael Kgolane‚ who was born with deformed lower legs and has not been able to walk‚ will soon have artificial‚ or prosthetic‚ limbs ...
News
4 days ago

Police accused of theft after pawn shop raid

A Verulam pawn shop owner has accused police of allegedly stealing money from his store, strip-searching female staff and indecently assaulting his ...
Lifestyle
6 years ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. South African man helps bring peace to Africa South Africa
  2. SA choreographer slays the internet again - a video to bring on summer South Africa
  3. R25m social media scam flagged by Home Affairs minister South Africa
  4. Selfless nurse who brings care to her community scoops national award South Africa
  5. Striding against abuse: Johnnie Walker statues fill Mandela Bridge South Africa

Latest Videos

Zodwa challenges DJ Tira to dance off
New ANC top six announced #ANC54
X