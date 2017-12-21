Helicopter crashes during training exercise
21 December 2017 - 16:07
A helicopter crashed during a Working on Fire training exercise in Bredasdorp in the Western Cape on Thursday‚ injuring two people.
Western Cape - Helicopter Crash: Fire chopper down at Bredasdorp, pilot and crew moderate injuries pic.twitter.com/JkAwugPg7d— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) December 21, 2017
Trevor Abrahams‚ managing director of Working on Fire said the only information he received was that two people were injured when a helicopter crashed. No serious injuries have been reported.
“There has been an incident at one of our training bases. The pilot has minor scratches and a person on the ground was also injured‚” said Abrahams.
He said they had been taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE