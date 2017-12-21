South Africa

Helicopter crashes during training exercise

21 December 2017 - 16:07 By Petru Saal
Image: JIM URQUHART/REUTERS

A helicopter crashed during a Working on Fire training exercise in Bredasdorp in the Western Cape on Thursday‚ injuring two people.

Trevor Abrahams‚ managing director of Working on Fire said the only information he received was that two people were injured when a helicopter crashed. No serious injuries have been reported.

“There has been an incident at one of our training bases. The pilot has minor scratches and a person on the ground was also injured‚” said Abrahams.

He said they had been taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

