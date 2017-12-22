Residents of Aliwal North and Steynsburg in Walter Sisulu municipality brought Aliwal North to a standstill today‚ protesting against power cuts in the two areas.

The residents woke early and took to the streets of Aliwal North‚ blocking the N6 to Komani and two roads entering the town from Burgersdorp and Lady Grey.

In a telephonic interview with DispatchLIVE‚ community leader Bulelwa Dial said the residents of the two towns decided to close Aliwal North down to force the municipality pay Eskom.