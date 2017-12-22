South Africa

Cape Town action group slams planned drought tariff

22 December 2017 - 08:26 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Image: Cape Town Tourism / Craig Howes

A Cape Town action group has slammed the City of Cape Town’s proposed water tariff.

“Cape Town residents are standing together to oppose the drought charge the City of Cape Town is planning to impose from 01 February 2018‚” said STOP COCT Action Group in a statement.

The drought charge is based on the value of residents’ properties and moves away from a consumption-based charge for water.

“In 2017 the City of Cape Town already approved a similar daily surcharge on electricity which will add around R250 to an electricity bill before a light was switched on. The city is generally moving away from a consumption-based tariff system for both electricity and water‚” the organisation said.

“The additional water/electricity charges will add a whopping R500 to a property owner’s municipal account in the form of a tax.”

The City of Cape Town’s decision to hold the public participation process over the festive season when people are away deprives residents the opportunity to comment on it‚ STOP COCT said.

“The Public Participation process runs from 5 December 2017 to 12 January 2018. We at STOP COCT are of the opinion that it is underhanded tactics on behalf of the City and we encourage all residents to get involved now before the closing date of 12 January 2018.”

The new charge will be aimed at residents whose houses are valued at more than R400‚000. Businesses with properties valued at more than R50‚000 will also have to pay the levy. Homeowners whose houses are valued at R600‚000 will pay R35 a month.

READ MORE

Outa goes to war over Cape Town's drought tax

The organisation that led the fight against e-tolls in Gauteng has a new target - Cape Town’s proposed drought levy.
News
2 days ago

Outa calls for treasury to pay for Cape Town water fix

The City of Cape Town should force the national government to pay for bulk water infrastructure‚ instead of introducing a "punitive and illegal" ...
News
2 days ago

Cape Town gets its first bitter taste of water wars

They came under the dark cloak of night, moving silently across the cobbled courtyard to fill their massive bins with fresh water flowing from a ...
News
6 days ago

Cape Town’s water crisis: driven by politics more than drought

Cape Town is hurtling towards “Day Zero”: the day taps run dry. This is expected in mid-May, just weeks after the city’s new water supplies are due.
Politics
10 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Glimmer of hope for people living in tents in open field South Africa
  2. Miss America suspends CEO over misogynistic emails World
  3. Former Trump campaign manager accused of sexual harassment World
  4. Some tips to help keep you safe this festive season South Africa
  5. Striding against abuse: Johnnie Walker statues fill Mandela Bridge South Africa

Latest Videos

SA cops caught on camera 2017: The good, the bad and the slick dance moves
ICYMI: #ANC54 elective conference in 90 seconds
X