A 55-year-old Krugersdorp woman is thrilled to be able to spend the festive season and celebrate her birthday on Christmas Day with her family after having recovered from three heart attacks and a stroke that led her doctors to fear for her life.

Belinda De Beer underwent successful open-heart surgery‚ spending two and a half months in hospital to recover before her discharge home on November 12 from Netcare Krugersdorp Hospital.

Her treating physician‚ Dr Alexia Gugulethu Magubane‚ describes her recovery as “something of a miracle”.

De Beer was admitted to the hospital’s emergency department after having suffered two heart attacks on September 16.

Her daughter‚ Ansja‚ said that when she arrived home that day‚ her mother had complained that she felt tired and that she felt that her bronchitis and flu symptoms were flaring up again before suddenly collapsing. Alarmed‚ Ansja called the emergency medical services.

Paramedics rushed De Beer to a hospital. However‚ no cardiologist was available to assist there‚ so she was transferred to Netcare Krugersdorp Hospital’s emergency department on September 19. There she was rushed into the hospital’s catheterisation laboratory for an emergency angiogram investigation‚ but while there she suffered a third heart attack as well as a stroke.

Magubane said: “We were all deeply concerned about Mrs De Beer. We treated her in the intensive care unit of the hospital for the stroke and heart condition‚ and were relieved when she finally came out of the coma.”

De Beer spent a number of weeks recovering and undergoing rehabilitation. When she was strong enough‚ she was operated on by cardiothoracic surgeon‚ Dr Ellias Zigiriadis‚ who performed a triple heart bypass op.

“It was a close call and we are all thrilled that Mrs De Beer has finally been able to go home to spend the festive season and her birthday with her family. I ascribe her recovery in large part due to her unbelievable fighting spirit‚ and the loving support of her family throughout this traumatic time‚” said Magubane.

Ansja in turn paid tribute to Magubane and the other medical staff who treated her mother.

“Dr Magubane was much more than a doctor; during this difficult time she became a friend of my mother and our family. I don’t think I have come across such caring doctors before‚ and my family and I will be forever grateful to them.”

Ansja lost her father in March this year‚ which she believes “affected her mother deeply” and gravely impacted her health.

“My father was disabled for seven years and my mom took care of him. She has a very big heart; both of my parents are fighters! We are extremely grateful and blessed to be able to have my mom with us this festive season and to celebrate her birthday on Christmas day!”

Magubane said speedy medical care was vital.

The first hour after the onset of a heart attack is called the ‘golden hour’‚ which is a critical time as the heart muscle starts to die within 80 to 90 minutes after it stops getting blood. It takes about six hours for the affected areas of the heart to have irreversible damage.

“Many people tend to ignore the symptoms of a heart attack until it is too late because of fear of embarrassment or a mistaken belief that the problem is related to heartburn. However‚ if the symptoms are correctly identified and appropriate medical care is given quickly within this period‚ near-complete recovery may be expected.

“Recognise the symptoms of a heart attack‚ call for help immediately and get to the most appropriate hospital promptly‚” said Dr Magubane.