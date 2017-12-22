South Africa

Last minute ideas for Christmas gifts

22 December 2017 - 14:16 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Are you looking to buy a gift for a loved one this Christmas and have run out of ideas and time? Here is a list of the top gifts that are selling online.

If you are into gaming‚ these would make ideal presents:

  • Fifa 18
  • Call of Duty: World War 2
  • Xbox One S 500GB
  • PS4 Slim 1TB

And the top selling DVDs are:

  • Despicable Me 3
  • Cars 3
  • Spiderman Homecoming
  • Game of Thrones Season 7

If you’re looking for something musical‚ the best seller is Taylor Swift’s Reputation

And the top holiday reads (some are rather serious) released just in time for December are:

  • The President's Keepers: Those Keeping Zuma in Power and Out of Prison by Jacques Pauw
  • The Bikini Body 28-Day Healthy Eating & Lifestyle Guide by Kayla Itsines
  • Origin by Dan Brown
  • Born a Crime by Trevor Noah
  • 5 Ingredients : Quick & Easy Food by Jamie Oliver
  • Roald Dahl 15 Book Collection by Roald Dahl
  • The English Handbook and Study Guide by Beryl Lutrin
  • About Financial Accounting‚ Volume 1 by F Doussy et al
  • Auditing Notes for South African Students by Jackson & Stent
  • Economics for South African Students 5th Edition by P Mohr.
