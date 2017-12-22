Last minute ideas for Christmas gifts
22 December 2017 - 14:16
Are you looking to buy a gift for a loved one this Christmas and have run out of ideas and time? Here is a list of the top gifts that are selling online.
If you are into gaming‚ these would make ideal presents:
- Fifa 18
- Call of Duty: World War 2
- Xbox One S 500GB
- PS4 Slim 1TB
And the top selling DVDs are:
- Despicable Me 3
- Cars 3
- Spiderman Homecoming
- Game of Thrones Season 7
If you’re looking for something musical‚ the best seller is Taylor Swift’s Reputation
And the top holiday reads (some are rather serious) released just in time for December are:
- The President's Keepers: Those Keeping Zuma in Power and Out of Prison by Jacques Pauw
- The Bikini Body 28-Day Healthy Eating & Lifestyle Guide by Kayla Itsines
- Origin by Dan Brown
- Born a Crime by Trevor Noah
- 5 Ingredients : Quick & Easy Food by Jamie Oliver
- Roald Dahl 15 Book Collection by Roald Dahl
- The English Handbook and Study Guide by Beryl Lutrin
- About Financial Accounting‚ Volume 1 by F Doussy et al
- Auditing Notes for South African Students by Jackson & Stent
- Economics for South African Students 5th Edition by P Mohr.
