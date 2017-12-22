Last minute ideas for Christmas gifts

Are you looking to buy a gift for a loved one this Christmas and have run out of ideas and time? Here is a list of the top gifts that are selling online.

If you are into gaming‚ these would make ideal presents:

Fifa 18

Call of Duty: World War 2

Xbox One S 500GB

PS4 Slim 1TB

And the top selling DVDs are:

Despicable Me 3

Cars 3

Spiderman Homecoming

Game of Thrones Season 7

If you’re looking for something musical‚ the best seller is Taylor Swift’s Reputation

And the top holiday reads (some are rather serious) released just in time for December are: