South Africa

Two suspects arrested over stolen copper cable worth R500k

22 December 2017 - 09:09 By Timeslive
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

Johannesburg metro police have recovered stolen copper cable worth R500‚000‚ which authorities believe was stolen from City Power's Randburg station on Wednesday.

The cables were found by the JMPD's K9 unit in a warehouse in Silverton‚ Pretoria‚ officials said in a statement on Friday.

Two suspects have been arrested and JMPD are looking for others.

"The swift arrest of the suspects and recovery of the stolen copper cables is a clear message to the criminal syndicates that are sabotaging our City that their ill gains will come at a hefty price‚" Public Safety MMC Michael Sun said.

"Thousands of residents go without electricity for days because of cable theft‚ and the City has to spend millions of rand to reconnect the cables. We will ensure that these criminals are removed from our society and spend many years in prison where they belong."

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Glimmer of hope for people living in tents in open field South Africa
  2. Miss America suspends CEO over misogynistic emails World
  3. Former Trump campaign manager accused of sexual harassment World
  4. Some tips to help keep you safe this festive season South Africa
  5. Striding against abuse: Johnnie Walker statues fill Mandela Bridge South Africa

Latest Videos

SA cops caught on camera 2017: The good, the bad and the slick dance moves
ICYMI: #ANC54 elective conference in 90 seconds
X