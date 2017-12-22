South Africa

WATCH | Cops caught on camera: The good, the bad and all the dance moves

22 December 2017 - 13:45 By Anthony Molyneaux

When SAPS officers, metro police and traffic officers came under attack by members of the public this year the videos caused a national outcry.

However there were some lighter moments caught on camera. Dorah the dancing traffic officer was a hit and so was the awkward marriage proposal facilitated by members of the SAPS.

Here is a roundup of some of the best footage of 2017.

