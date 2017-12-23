South Africa

Traffic gridlock at Lebombo border post

23 December 2017 - 16:55 By Timeslive
Lebombo Border Post congested.
Image: Mthobisi Mkhaliphi/Twitter

As a result‚ traffic authorities have advised motorists heading to Mozambique to use alternative border crossings such as the Mananga/Lomahasha border post.

A spokesperson for Trans African Concessions (TRAC)‚ Solange Soares-Nicholson‚ said there were reports that police and traffic authorities had been called in to diffuse the situation when motorists on the N4 toll road near the Lebombo border post had become irate and frustrated‚ resulting in some heated moments.

She added that queues were between eight and 10 kilometres long at times. 

