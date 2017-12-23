Traffic gridlock at Lebombo border post
23 December 2017 - 16:55
As a result‚ traffic authorities have advised motorists heading to Mozambique to use alternative border crossings such as the Mananga/Lomahasha border post.
#TRACN4route UPDATE 23/12 at 09:58 Consider travelling to Moz via Mananga/Lomahasha. Avoid #Lebombo border post. Traffic GRIDLOCKED. No movement. Helpdesk: 0800 87 2264— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) December 23, 2017
A spokesperson for Trans African Concessions (TRAC)‚ Solange Soares-Nicholson‚ said there were reports that police and traffic authorities had been called in to diffuse the situation when motorists on the N4 toll road near the Lebombo border post had become irate and frustrated‚ resulting in some heated moments.
She added that queues were between eight and 10 kilometres long at times.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE