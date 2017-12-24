A year among prophets – how pastors made headlines in 2017

There have been a lot of controversial things done by men of God in the year 2017. TimesLIVE put together some of these moments which left South Africans speechless.

The biggest revelation was the opening of Gabola Church in Orange Farm‚ southern Johannesburg.

This church is hardly six months old but is already making headlines. Founded by Archbishop Tsietsi Makiti‚ the church allows its members to drink alcohol during the service.

Actually‚ Makiti himself takes a sip of beer while preaching. While other churches have candles and incense at the altar of worship‚ Makiti has bottles of the best whisky and nice cold beers for his congregants.

The archbishop said his church was growing at such a great pace that in just two months it grew to 500 members.