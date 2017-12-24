Police said the body of the victim had been discovered with multiple stab and chop wounds by a passerby alongside a road next to Tshitwani farm.

The victim‚ whose hands were also bound together with cable ties‚ is understood to have been in his thirties.

“The deceased is light in complexion‚ medium built with short hair. He was also wearing a brown T-shirt and a black short trouser without shoes.

“The police preliminary investigations from the crime scene suggests that the deceased might have being killed somewhere and dumped there‚” police said.

“The motive behind this killing and the location where he was killed is still unknown at this stage. The suspect(s) are unknown and there is no arrest‚” police added.

“Anyone with information which can lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved in this matter or who can assist on the identification of the deceased‚ may contact Captain Ndanganeni Nemavhulani at 082 469 1260 or the nearest Police Station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the Crime Line SMS 32211.”