South Africa

Body of murdered man found next to roadside in Limpopo

24 December 2017 - 17:17 By Timeslive
File photo of a crime scene tape.
File photo of a crime scene tape.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

Police said the body of the victim had been discovered with multiple stab and chop wounds by a passerby alongside a road next to Tshitwani farm.

The victim‚ whose hands were also bound together with cable ties‚ is understood to have been in his thirties.

“The deceased is light in complexion‚ medium built with short hair. He was also wearing a brown T-shirt and a black short trouser without shoes.

“The police preliminary investigations from the crime scene suggests that the deceased might have being killed somewhere and dumped there‚” police said.

“The motive behind this killing and the location where he was killed is still unknown at this stage. The suspect(s) are unknown and there is no arrest‚” police added.

“Anyone with information which can lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved in this matter or who can assist on the identification of the deceased‚ may contact Captain Ndanganeni Nemavhulani at 082 469 1260 or the nearest Police Station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the Crime Line SMS 32211.”

READ MORE

Vehicle rolls on N3‚ killing three and injuring five others

Three people were killed and five others were injured when their station wagon rolled multiple times on the N3 close to the Reitz off ramp between ...
News
1 day ago

Two killed‚ three injured as vehicle rolls on N12

Two people were killed and three others injured when their vehicle rolled at the Putfontein exit on the N12 on the East Rand in the early hours of ...
News
1 day ago

Domestic helper found dead at workplace

A woman‚ believed to be in her 40s‚ was found dead this afternoon in a residence in Elardus Park in Pretoria East‚ ER24 said on Friday.
News
2 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Body of murdered man found next to roadside in Limpopo South Africa
  2. ‘We can fix our s#*t’ – the new must watch Nando’s advert South Africa
  3. Two bust for alleged illegal possession of uncut diamonds South Africa
  4. Women nabbed with counterfeit goods South Africa
  5. Striding against abuse: Johnnie Walker statues fill Mandela Bridge South Africa

Latest Videos

SA cops caught on camera 2017: The good, the bad and the slick dance moves
ICYMI: #ANC54 elective conference in 90 seconds
X