South Africa

Hydroponic dagga laboratory discovered in Hout Bay

24 December 2017 - 13:11 By Timeslive
Hydroponic dagga laboratory discovered in Hout Bay.
Hydroponic dagga laboratory discovered in Hout Bay.
Image: Supplied by SAPS

A woman in her forties is under investigation after police discovered a hydroponic dagga laboratory during her absence at her residence in Hout Bay on the Cape Peninsula on Saturday night.

“Police reacted to a complaint of possible trespassing coming from the Dorris Street address in Hout Bay‚ and while investigating the matter‚ they came across a hydroponic laboratory comprising dagga drying equipment‚ four large bags filled with dagga‚ and 20 dagga plants‚” said Western Cape police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut.

He said the value had yet to be determined.

“The owner‚ a female in her forties‚ was contacted but refused to return home when requested to do so. The young female relative‚ who contacted police for the unrelated complaint‚ was not arrested‚ as she could not be linked to the discovery‚” Traut added.

READ MORE

Eastern Cape senior citizens held in dagga bust in two separate incidents

Two senior citizens were arrested in two separate incidents in Centane‚ near East London‚ after they were found in possession of a combined 25.4kg of ...
News
1 month ago

Weed is the number one choice for KZN teens

Young black dagga users are filling up KwaZulu-Natal's rehab centres.
News
1 month ago

State's case against dagga slammed

It is up to the highest court in the land‚ the Constitutional Court‚ to decide if people can light up a joint in the privacy of their own home.
News
1 month ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Two bust for alleged illegal possession of uncut diamonds South Africa
  2. ‘We can fix our s#*t’ – the new must watch Nando’s advert South Africa
  3. Hydroponic dagga laboratory discovered in Hout Bay South Africa
  4. Hard times making us less charitable South Africa
  5. Striding against abuse: Johnnie Walker statues fill Mandela Bridge South Africa

Latest Videos

SA cops caught on camera 2017: The good, the bad and the slick dance moves
ICYMI: #ANC54 elective conference in 90 seconds
X