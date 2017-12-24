A woman in her forties is under investigation after police discovered a hydroponic dagga laboratory during her absence at her residence in Hout Bay on the Cape Peninsula on Saturday night.

“Police reacted to a complaint of possible trespassing coming from the Dorris Street address in Hout Bay‚ and while investigating the matter‚ they came across a hydroponic laboratory comprising dagga drying equipment‚ four large bags filled with dagga‚ and 20 dagga plants‚” said Western Cape police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut.

He said the value had yet to be determined.

“The owner‚ a female in her forties‚ was contacted but refused to return home when requested to do so. The young female relative‚ who contacted police for the unrelated complaint‚ was not arrested‚ as she could not be linked to the discovery‚” Traut added.