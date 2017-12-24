Khoisan four end hunger strike after meeting Ramaphosa

After an almost three-week hunger strike four Khoisan activists have ended their protest on the lawns of the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

On Sunday Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa met with the four Khoisan men‚ who had walked more than 1‚200km to demand that their voices be heard.

They had camped out at the Union Buildings‚ adamant they would not eat or vacate the area until President Jacob Zuma or Ramaphosa met with them.

One member of the group‚ Christian Martin‚ was taken to hospital on Wednesday after he experienced chest pains.

He had flown in to join three other activists who had walked from Port Elizabeth to the seat of government.