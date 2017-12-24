More than 700 suspects arrested in Gauteng over weekend
A policeman is among more that 700 suspects arrested in Gauteng over the weekend for various crimes‚ including hijacking of vehicles and trucks‚ possession of unlicensed firearms‚ possession of suspected stolen goods‚ murder‚ possession of drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Police also closed nine shebeens in Olifantsfontein and Pretoria West.
All the arrested suspects are expected to appear at various magistrates’ courts in the province on Wednesday.
“Following the theft of a motor vehicle at Pretoria West on the 20th December 2017‚ police and members of the Tshwane Metro Police followed a signal and found a stolen vehicle at the policeman’s house‚ a constable from Sinoville. He was arrested and charged with possession of a suspected stolen vehicle‚ a VW Polo. He remains in custody and will appear at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday‚” police said.
Other arrests effected include the following:
- Three suspects arrested for possession of stolen truck and goods worth about R4-million. “The truck that was destined for Zambia was hijacked in Sinoville and the suspects were arrested near Phumlani Toll Plaza during a stop and search operation‚” police said.
- 107 suspects arrested for being under the influence of intoxicating substances (liquor or drugs).
- Seventy-seven suspects arrested for being in possession of drugs‚ including dagga. - Thirteen suspects arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms.
In Thembisa a 24-year-old man was handed over to police by his family for a case of murder. He allegedly stabbed another man with a knife following an argument on Friday night. A murder weapon was found at the scene.
“As police in Gauteng are continuing to deal with violent crimes‚ the operations will be reinforced by new constables expected to start their duties this week. I will personally welcome these constables and they will form part of the safer festive season operations. They will be deployed in all major shopping malls‚ roadblocks and foot patrols”‚ said Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Deliwe De Lange.
