A policeman is among more that 700 suspects arrested in Gauteng over the weekend for various crimes‚ including hijacking of vehicles and trucks‚ possession of unlicensed firearms‚ possession of suspected stolen goods‚ murder‚ possession of drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police also closed nine shebeens in Olifantsfontein and Pretoria West.

All the arrested suspects are expected to appear at various magistrates’ courts in the province on Wednesday.

“Following the theft of a motor vehicle at Pretoria West on the 20th December 2017‚ police and members of the Tshwane Metro Police followed a signal and found a stolen vehicle at the policeman’s house‚ a constable from Sinoville. He was arrested and charged with possession of a suspected stolen vehicle‚ a VW Polo. He remains in custody and will appear at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday‚” police said.