South Africa

Two bust for alleged illegal possession of uncut diamonds

24 December 2017 - 14:34 By Timeslive
Handcuffs. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Police chasing a vehicle that skipped a red traffic light in the Cape Town CBD on Saturday were rewarded with a lot more than they had bargained for.

Police managed to pull over the two suspects on the N2 and‚ on searching the vehicle – a silver Mercedes Benz – discovered R74‚000 in cash and six uncut stones which are suspected to be diamonds.

“The two suspects aged 40 and 43‚ who are from Delft‚ could not provide a suitable explanation for being in possession of the cash and the stones‚ and were arrested on suspicion of being in possession of uncut diamonds‚” said Western Cape police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut.

He added that the suspects would also be charged with reckless and/or negligent driving. They are expected to make a court appearance in Cape Town on Wednesday next week.

“The circumstances surrounding the stones and the authenticity thereof are under investigation‚” said Traut.

