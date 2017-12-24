While travelling in the United Kingdom 15 years ago‚ a family was so blown away by Christmas festivities there that they were inspired to bring some of the magic back home with them.

A magical Christmas light house! That’s the idea that came to Tamryn-Leigh Semper who brought the magic to their house in Randpark Ridge in Johannesburg.

“Our first display of lights was 14 years ago‚ and each year has been bigger and better and draws more and more families. The great switch-on is in between the second to last week of November‚ and it coincides with the primary school Christmas concert and continues till January 1st. The lights are on every night from 19h15 to 23h15‚” said Semper.

Year after year the house is said to have drawn more attention “and we used that positivity and excitement from the community to carry on the tradition”. We plan on doing the lights for as long as it is our family home. The house has always brought families and friends together from far and wide‚” she said.