‘We can fix our s#*t’ – the new must watch Nando’s advert

Titled “We can fix our s#*t”‚ the ad takes us through some of the most memorable moments in South Africa’s history‚ such as the day Nelson Mandela was finally freed.

It also shows the Gupta brothers fleeing with bags of cash.

The message is simple: We South Africans have somehow always fixed our problems‚ and we can do it again.

While it is obviously meant to be funny‚ the message is also keenly in tune with the country's hopes for 2018 and beyond.