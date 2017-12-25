South Africa

145 babies born on Christmas Day in Gauteng

25 December 2017 - 17:21 By Timeslive
About 145 babies - 67 girls and 77 boys - were delivered on Christmas Day in Gauteng public healthcare facilities‚ the health department said in a statement.

First time father Takalani Molaudzi thanked Kalafong Hospital staff for delivering his baby girl‚ Favour Molaudzi. New mother Mpho echoed her partner’s sentiments.

Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Gwen Ramokgopa visit Kalafong Hospital and Ladium Community Healthcare centre in Tshwane.

“For the whole province‚ between midnight and 7am‚ 88 babies were born‚ 14 of those were born at community healthcare centres that‚ is the clinics‚” she said.

“We just want to thank all our health professionals who are on duty.”

She advised new mothers about the importance of breast feeding for at least six months‚ as this builds bonds‚ ensures the babies receive nutrition and are resilient to diseases.

She also thanked the fathers there to support their partners.

