South Africa

48 hours: Accident round-up

25 December 2017 - 16:50 By Timeslive
Image: SUPPLIED

There’s a lull in the traffic - and accidents - on Christmas Day but in the past 48 hours at least 12 people died and 33 were injured in road accidents‚ according to ER24 and Limpopo Traffic Services reports.

  • In the early hours of 25 December‚ two people were killed and one man was injured when two cars collided on the R501‚ about 5km from Carletonville‚ Gauteng. ER24 paramedics found a man and woman had been ejected from one of the cars and their bodies were lying about 15m to 30m from the car. The man was taken to a nearby hospital.
  • Nine people were injured when two vehicles collided on the N12 near Delmas. The one vehicle was towing a trailer.
  • On Christmas Eve a woman and her three-year-old child were found lying injured in a field next to a bakkie after collision on the N12 in Kimberley. They were taken to Mediclinic Gariep for further medical care. Three other people were also injured and were treated by emergency services.
  • Four people were killed on the Lephalale road to Groblersbrug border crossing between South Africa and Botswana on the Limpopo River when their vehicles collided.
  • One person was killed and another was injured when the bakkie they were travelling in rolled on Rysmierbult road close to Klerkskraal near Ventersdorp. The injured man was taken to Mediclinic Potchefstroom.
  • Four people were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in rolled on the R302 between Phisantekraal and Philadelphia road‚ Durbanville in the Western Cape. Two of the injured were about four and 12 years old. The four were taken to Mediclinic Cape Gate.
  • One person was killed and another was in a critical condition after the vehicle they were travelling in rolled down an embankment on the R304 from the Klapmuts offramp near Stellenbosch. Both occupants had been ejected from their vehicle. A woman was also injured and was taken to Tygerberg Hospital.
  • Three people died‚ four were seriously injured and nine others were injured on the Dendron road in Limpopo when the minibus they were travelling in overturned. The injured were taken to Helen Frans Hospital at Senwabarwana/Bochum.
  • Two men were injured when they were thrown out of their vehicle as it overturned and crashed into a tree in Kimberley. They were taken to Kimberley Hospital.
  • In Giyani‚ Limpopo‚ a motorist assaulted a woman traffic officer when she stopped him for speeding. He was arrested and charged at the Hoedspruit police station with driving under the influence of liquor as well as common assault.

