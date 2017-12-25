South Africa

New life - and life-giving blood - for Christmas Day

25 December 2017 - 17:32 By Timeslive
Cherol Bulose from KwaDabeka looks on as MEC Dhlomo holds her Christmas Day baby Thandolwethu, alongside (from left) Ethekwini District director Penny Msimango, acting head of department Dr Musa Gumede, head of ministry Bheki Nzimande, Sister Zoleka Ngobese and office manager Linda Zondi.
Cherol Bulose from KwaDabeka looks on as MEC Dhlomo holds her Christmas Day baby Thandolwethu, alongside (from left) Ethekwini District director Penny Msimango, acting head of department Dr Musa Gumede, head of ministry Bheki Nzimande, Sister Zoleka Ngobese and office manager Linda Zondi.
Image: Themba Mngomezulu

Fifty Christmas babies were born by 10am in KwaZulu-Natal – 26 girls and 24 boys‚ the health department announced.

Health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo also called on people to give “the most precious gift” of blood‚ particularly during the festive season when so many accidents occur‚ including holiday-makers to the province.

The South African National Blood Service had told him that it has only enough blood in stock for two and a half days.

Although celebrating the birth of the Christmas babies‚ Dhlomo‚ who was speaking at King Edward VIII Hospital‚ had words for those mothers who didn’t regularly attend antenatal clinics‚ to ensure early detection of health risks for themselves and their unborn babies.

He also expressed concern that three of the Christmas Day mothers‚ who gave birth at Murchison‚ Newcastle and Mahatma Gandhi hospitals‚ are just 16 years old. “We are always concerned when young people fall pregnant at a young age because it is very unsafe. It actually places the mother’s own life and the baby’s in danger.”

He called on young people to either abstain from sex or use condoms.

READ MORE

145 babies born on Christmas Day in Gauteng

About 145 babies - 67 girls and 77 boys - were delivered on Christmas Day in Gauteng public healthcare facilities‚ the health department said in a ...
News
2 hours ago

48 hours: Accident round-up

There’s a lull in the traffic - and accidents - on Christmas Day but in the past 48 hours at least 12 people died and 33 were injured in road ...
News
2 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. New life - and life-giving blood - for Christmas Day South Africa
  2. 145 babies born on Christmas Day in Gauteng South Africa
  3. 48 hours: Accident round-up South Africa
  4. Man accidentally shot as his dogs attack security guard South Africa
  5. Striding against abuse: Johnnie Walker statues fill Mandela Bridge South Africa

Latest Videos

SA cops caught on camera 2017: The good, the bad and the slick dance moves
ICYMI: #ANC54 elective conference in 90 seconds
X