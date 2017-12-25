“During the months of December‚ January and February an increase of water consumption of 15 to 20% is experienced‚” municipal spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki said. “This allows for both the influx of tourists and the increased consumption as a result of the warmer weather conditions.”

Hotel managers said the industry is doing all it can to save water by asking guests to re-use towels‚ putting up water-wise stickers in rooms and bathrooms‚ and even going as far as installing flow restrictors on shower-heads.

However Zuma said: “The majority of our leisure guests are from inland cities‚ and they look at our water situation as our problem. A problem which they believe isn’t their concern as they return home after their holiday.

“We see it in our water usage during this time. It is understandable that there are more people in the hotel but the water usage is way too much for the number of people.”

Willows resort manageress Marita Loftie-Eaton said: “We do all we can but guests come for a seaside holiday and aren’t aware of the severity of the water problem. . . We have a policy of replacing towels every third day. However about 40% of the guests will request fresh towels daily or even walk to reception to swap out their old towels for new ones. The guests just don’t seem to comprehend how bad the water situation is here. But the biggest problem is showers. After each swim‚ people are covered in sand and want to rinse off with people showering as much as four times a day and for extended periods of time. However we can’t stop them from doing that nor can we time their showers.”