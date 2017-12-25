WATCH | 9 videos that gave us the feels in 2017
2017 was certainly a year of ups and downs. Here are some of our favourite feel good moments from the past year that remind us to laugh, smile and be thankful.
This year wasn't all doom and gloom. Whether it was dancing traffic cops or just a good story that made you feel better about the world, 2017 had it's fair share of feel-good moments this year. Here are some of our favourite videos:
The dancing traffic cop
Meet Dorah Mafokeng, the South African traffic officer who went viral after a video was published showing her awesome traffic directing skills.
The mom crawl
A video of a Durban mom doing a reverse leopard crawl out of her baby’s nursery became the latest internet sensation this year. We're sure all parents can relate.
Rev it again
A video of a Johannesburg metro police officer went viral after he pulled over a driver of a Mercedes-Benz AMG and asked him to rev his engine.
Fun driving lesson
A video of a Cape Town man taking his family’s domestic worker for her first driving lesson was worth the watch.
SA's coolest granny
A Vryheid granny was overwhelmed by the response to a video on social media of her dancing and singing along to Gobisiqolo.
Helicopter man
TimesLIVE readers loved the story of “helicopter man” Hendrick Chebanga‚ who built a replica police helicopter in his backyard. So it was no surprise they were equally delighted when he finally managed to take to the skies.
Surprise!
A video of a man being searched by police officers takes a surprising turn when the officers demand that the man show them what he's hiding in his pocket.
MaBrrr moves in the Karoo
Three young Afrikaans men on a road trip to the Karoo became internet sensations dancing to Brenda Fassie's Vulindlela.
An ancient language
It wasn't only viral videos that made us feel good this year. We also met Katrina Esau, one of four siblings who are believed to be the only people left on the planet who speak the ancient language of Nuu.
