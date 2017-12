Following at least 13 rescues and one death at sea‚ the NSRI has urged the public to be cautious around all water‚ coastal and inland‚ as well as at swimming pools over this festive season.

The following is a round-up of rescues the non-profit organisation‚ which has more than 1000 volunteers‚ has been involved in since December 23.

One dead

On the afternoon of Sunday 24 December‚ a 17-year-old man disappeared in surf at Bens on the Beach‚ at the Strand. The NSRI Gordon’s Bay sent a boat and swimmers to join the Strand Surf Lifesaving lifeguards‚ who had already initiated a search for the local youth.

The Western Cape government EMS‚ ER24‚ Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services and their dive unit‚ a police dive unit‚ the Law Enforcement Marine Unit and the EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter also responded to the call.

The body of the teenager was found and recovered from the water. Police have opened an inquest docket.

13 rescues