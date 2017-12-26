Get pumped: 6 crazy things that happened at petrol stations in 2017

Who knew that a petrol station could offer so much entertainment?

From dumb criminals to lazy hippo’s, here are six times we couldn’t believe what we saw captured on video at a petrol station:

1. A gang of truly dumb criminals try to steal a safe

How many thieves does it take to load a safe into a boot?

CCTV footage from July this year shows several armed gunmen storming a Western Cape petrol-station store and holding staff members at gunpoint. Unfortunately their attempt to get away with the loot was less than successful.