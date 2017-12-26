Get pumped: 6 crazy things that happened at petrol stations in 2017
Who knew that a petrol station could offer so much entertainment?
From dumb criminals to lazy hippo’s, here are six times we couldn’t believe what we saw captured on video at a petrol station:
1. A gang of truly dumb criminals try to steal a safe
How many thieves does it take to load a safe into a boot?
CCTV footage from July this year shows several armed gunmen storming a Western Cape petrol-station store and holding staff members at gunpoint. Unfortunately their attempt to get away with the loot was less than successful.
2. Petrol attendant blasts smoking driver with fire extinguisher
If you've warned a driver repeatedly to put out his cigarette next to a fuel pump, what's the next logical step?
Grab a fire extinguisher and help him put it out.
The guy in white is asked multiple times to put hes cigarette out at the gas station. After he refuses, the station employee gives him a helping hand...See how !
3. Automatic door is too complicated for this bungling thief
The awkward antics of a would-be thief were caught on camera as he tried - and failed dismally - to rob a petrol station convenience store.
CCTV footage of the incident was released by the Victoria police in Melbourne, Australia.
An Australian man has been captured on CCTV throwing a cash drawer at a door when he was unable to get out of a petrol station he had robbed. When the video went viral, social media users pointed out that he was wearing his “Friday" underpants on a Wednesday. Video courtsey of: ABC
4. Woman speeds off, dragging petrol pump, to escape 'hijacker'
How far would you go to get away from a potential hijacker? For one woman, her escape attempt included dragging a petrol pump with her.
5. Drunk or happy? Video of dancing petrol attendant goes viral
Happy or intoxicated? That's the question after a video surfaced of a Port Elizabeth petrol attendant showing off her dance moves at work.
Sandile Saider Nobhala Puti, who posted the video on Facebook, stated that while at first he thought the apparently jovial petrol attendant was part of a marketing stunt he then realised she was in fact 'drunk'.
A video shot at a BP petrol station in Port Elizabeth of a petrol attendant dancing on duty has become a hit on social media.
6. Hippo takes a lazy stroll through a petrol station
Hippos are a nightly sighting on the verges‚ gardens and streets of St Lucia‚ a popular holiday destination of both locals and international visitors to the iSimangaliso Wetland Park‚ a World Heritage Site.
A hippo was filmed as it took a stroll through the petrol station on a main street, unperturbed by all the people and vehicles.
A hippo walks down the main street of St Lucia, South Africa. It walks through the Engen fuel station, unperturbed by all the people and vehicles.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE