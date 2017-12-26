Kwazulu-Natal police on Tuesday claimed a major breakthrough into combating violence at the Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi near Durban‚ saying they had arrested one of the precinct’s “most wanted” murder suspects.

Following up on intelligence provided to officers‚ at about 3.15pm on Christmas Eve police approached a man in the hostel and searched him.

“He was found in possession of an unlicensed 9mm pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition. He was charged for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and he is expected to appear in the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday‚” said Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane.

He added that the man was linked to two murder cases at Glebelands Hostel as well as other murders cases in the Bhekithemba area.

“In one of the murder cases where he was linked to‚ Tholakele Ngcangcatha (30) was shot and killed at the hostel on 3 August 2017‚” said Zwane.

Close to 100 people have been killed either at or linked to the violence-riddled hostel in the last two-and-half years. Acting KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Major-General Bheki Langa welcomed the arrest.

“This is a great effort by police in tracing all those who were allegedly involved in these killings at Glebelands Hostel‚ making the lives of the residents miserable. Our police officers deployed in the hostel will continue with their operations in making sure that there is peace and stability at the hostel‚” he said.