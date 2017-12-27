The City of Joburg’s Group Forensic and Investigations Services is probing a case of attempted burglary at Ennerdale clinic after criminals tried to gain entry into the health facility over the weekend.

The incident comes just a few weeks after a burglary at the same clinic‚ during which a computer and a blood pressure machine were stolen.

Mayoral Committee responsible for Health and Social Development Dr Mpho Phalatse has condemned the incident and has called on the community of Ennerdale to assist in securing the facility. Phalatse said acts of criminality would not be tolerated and that health facilities should be protected by all including residents.

‘’It is important that we work together to secure our facilities. We cannot allow acts of criminality to compromise the quality of service to our people. I have reported the attempted break-in to our group forensic unit under General Shadrack Sibiya to assist my department to apprehend those involved‚” Phalatse said.

She said it was concerning that health facilities in the City of Joburg were being targeted by criminals.

‘’For the first time in history‚ the clinics providing services through the extended hours were open during Christmas and public holidays to improve access to universal health care to all individuals and families in our communities”

Operations at the clinic have not been affected and an extra security will be provided.