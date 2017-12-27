A policeman‚ an alleged child rapist and two brothers were among eight men who were killed in separate incidents between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day in the former Transkei region of the Eastern Cape.

One of those who died was a 32-year-old man who was stabbed to death by the mother of a nine-year-old girl he was accused of having raped. The incident took place in Gwadalala village in EmaXesibeni(formerly Mount Ayliff) on Christmas Day.

Police spokeswoman Captain Edith Mjoko said the mother of the child had left her and another child at her home while she went out to drink at a nearby tavern.

"Upon returning home in the company of some people‚ the child told her she had been raped‚" said Mjoko.

"All the while‚ the suspect was still inside the house and hiding under the bed. A struggle ensued between him and the mother of the young child and he was stabbed to death."

The mother appeared in the Mount Ayliff Magistrate's Court on Wednesday and is out on warning.

Meanwhile‚ a police reservist constable who was returning home to Tsolo from Gauteng was stabbed to death about 300 metres from his home.

The deceased reportedly worked as reservist constable at the Thokoza Police Station.

Two brothers were also killed in Mbizana by an angry mob after they allegedly stabbed to death another young man following a quarrel at a traditional initiation homecoming ceremony.

- DispatchLIVE