Durban man spends R740,000 on alcohol for New Year’s party

27 December 2017 - 13:01 By Kyle Cowan
The slip of the almost R740,000 purchase of alcohol has been doing the rounds on social media.
If you’ve been on social media over the past three days‚ you’ll have spotted a photo of a receipt for alcohol – including R600,000 for a bottle of Glenfiddich 50-year-old whiskey.

The total on the receipt‚ dated 24 December‚ reflects two other very expensive whiskeys – R50,999 for a Port Ellen 30-year-old single malt and R28,999 for a bottle of 34-year-old Brora – both of which are rare. Also purchased was Remy Martin and Moet champagne

The total bill comes to a staggering R739,391.

TimesLIVE could not verify if the receipt is legitimate but tracked down the man whose name appears on the slip.

Although he did not wish to be named‚ the 28-year-old confirmed the purchase and said the slip had been “accidentally leaked to social media”.

“I am based in Durban and am an underground binary trader invested in property in various cities around South Africa‚” the man told TimesLIVE.

“That picture accidentally leaked to social media. I am not a show-off like other Forex or binary traders. Most of them think that they are rich or self-claimed millionaires but when it comes to reality‚ they got nothing‚” he said.

Asked whether the R600,000 bottle of Glenfiddich is worth the price tag‚ the man said he would know on New Year’s Eve.

“It’s still closed for 31 December‚” he said. “I bought it that day because there are only a few bottles of it around SA.”

In October‚ TimesLIVE reported that the bottle of Glenfiddich had tongues wagging when it appeared alongside other six-figure whiskeys in the Makro Christmas catalogue.

Makro liquor director Jonathan Koff said at the time they had sold a number of pricey bottles this year‚ but not any of the Glenfiddich – until now.

