Fire guts central Durban building

27 December 2017 - 09:08 By Matthew Savides
A fire completely gutting a central Durban building in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Image: Rescue Care

A fire tore through a central Durban building in the early hours of Wednesday morning‚ gutting the structure.

Rescue Care Paramedics said they were called out to the building - on the corner of Anton Lembede (formerly Smith) Street and Cato Street - just after 3am and found it well alight.

“No injuries were reported and paramedics stood by while the Durban fire department contained the blaze‚” said operations director Garrith Jamieson.

“At this stage the cause of the fire is unknown‚ however the necessary authorities were on the scene and will be investigating further.”

