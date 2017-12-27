An estimated seven million people live with HIV in South Africa‚ and infection rates remain high‚ so scientists work continually to find ways to prevent the disease spreading. Here are some of 2017's most interesting prevention studies.

Yip‚ teens can take ARVs to prevent HIV A medicine known as Truvada‚ containing two antiretroviral (ARV) drugs‚ can reduce the risks of contracting HIV by at least 90% if taken daily. But is it safe for teenagers?

A South African study discovered it was. The study results were released at the International Aids Society conference in Paris in July.

Local teens from Cape Town - 99 girls and 49 boys - were given the drug. Results showed the drug was safe‚ but most teens didn’t want to use it long-term. While 57% of the teens took the pill for the first three months‚ fewer than 38% took it for another three months.

Asked about the low rates of use‚ Dr Anthony Fauci‚ director at the US National Institutes of Health‚ which sponsored the trial‚ told TimesLIVE it can be difficult to get people to take medication when they are healthy.