From six to 60‚ South Africans agree that it is better to give than to receive.

For her 6th birthday‚ Johannesburg–based Michaela Pohl had a MADD party. She wanted a Make A Difference Day‚ and asked her friends to bring books or educational toys for Cotlands‚ a non-profit that helps vulnerable children. The gifts were handed over at her party to the Cotlands team.

Her mother‚ Jo Pohl‚ said Michaela willingly shares her toys‚ clothes and food when she can.

“She follows up often on the kids. She wants to donate everywhere and told me that birthdays should be special for all children.”

At the other end of the spectrum‚ Durban’s Elaine Stevens asked her 130 guests not give her gifts for her 60th birthday party; instead they were asked to bring gifts suitable for a local children’s home. She suggested disposable nappies‚ clothes and food items with a long shelf life.

Stevens was overwhelmed by the response.