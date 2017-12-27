Man gets six life sentences for rape

Six life sentences have been handed down to Albertus Goeieman who was convicted of raping a woman in 2015.

The 23-year-old is currently also on trial for the rape of a fellow inmate this year.

The Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Khombinkosi Elvis Jula welcomed the sentence and commended the investigating officer‚ Detective Warrant Officer Jacobus Francois Van Rhyn‚ for his dedication and commitment in “tracing and apprehending such a dangerous criminal” and removing him from the community.

On December 19 the six life sentences and an additional 10 years’ imprisonment were handed down to Goeieman by the Clanwilliam Regional Court. Jula said in a statement on Wednesday that he trusted that the lengthy sentence would act as a deterrent to sex offenders in the province. According to a police statement the 22-year-old female victim met Goeieman in Clanwilliam when she went see a friend.

Goeieman reportedly told her that her friend was behind a church and told her to follow him. He pushed the 22-year-old to the ground and raped her several times.

Goeieman and a fellow inmate are currently on trial in the Vanrhynsdorp Magistrate’s Court for allegedly raping an inmate in March this year. The alleged incident happened at Vanrhynsdorp prison while Goeieman was awaiting trial for the Clanwilliam rape.