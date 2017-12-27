Super talented former world boxing champion Tshifhiwa "Atomic Spider" Munyai will need to get his mind in the best frame ever against the human locomotive train in Rofhiwa "War Child" Maemu when they meet over 10 rounds at Two Ten Hotel in Sibasa on Friday night.

That is because if Munyai goes into the fight with the same mentality he applied against Azinga "Golden Boy" Fuzile‚ the nine fight novice from Duncan Village near East London who humiliated Munyai in just three rounds at Emperors Palace in October‚ then Maemu will add to his woes.

Munyai‚ 33‚ should have easily overwhelmed Fuzile in every department.

Munyai went into the fight boasting 28 wins‚ 16 KO in 33 fights but he was too arrogant and overconfident yet he lacked serious action because he had fought only one round against Namibian Samuel Kapapu this year.

Munyai spent the whole of 2016 without action but he had had no respect whatsoever for Fuzile despite the fact that the 21 year old youngster was active in the local front.

Fuzile has done wonders in his young career‚ winning the SA‚ WBC Youth and IBF Continental belts.

Fuzile won those titles from vastly experienced and equally competent boxers like Mabhuti "MacMan" Sinyabi‚ Giorgi Gotchoshvilli and Sydney "Skeleton" Maluleke.

Fuzile actually boasts a points win against Maemu.

Before Maemu went down to East London to challenge Fuzile for the SA title in July‚ Munyai mocked Maemu live on SABC during their interview on The TKO boxing magazine.

Munyai said Maemu is not a clever boxer and added that Maluleka lost to Fuzile because he is a clown who does not fight to win but entertaining people.

When asked about what could be the outcome should he face Maemu inside the roped square‚ Munyai said he had no competition locally‚ diplomatically telling Maemu that he will take him to the cleaners.

During the build-up for his match-up with Fuzile‚ Munyai kept referring to Fuzile as "this boy" and also that "I will first teach this boy boxing before I finally stop him".

Little did Munyai know that Fuzile would actually embarrass him.

Fuzile dropped Munyai three times - once in the second round and twice in the third - before Munyai quit.

If the humbling experience in front of about 2000 fans at Emperors Palace did not teach Munyai to be humble and respect his opponents‚ then he will get another lessorn from Maemu

Granted Maemu - the current ABU Sadac and WBA Pan African titlist - is not in Munyai's league in terms of skills but Maemu is an aggressive boxer who does not understand what it means to step back.

Maemu throws punches relentlessly and forces opponents to focus in defending his punches‚ and have little time to get into gear and fire their own.

Their bout on Friday will headline a bill that will be organised by Nzhelele Women Sport.