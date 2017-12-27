Law enforcement agencies are pleading with motorists to avoid alcohol before they get behind the wheel.

The plea comes after a total of 521 drivers were allegedly caught driving under the influence of alcohol over the Christmas period.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Wayne Minnaar said from the provided figures‚ Sandton had the highest number of arrests at 128‚ followed by Soweto which had 124 drink and driving arrests.

Minnaar said officers would remain visible on all major routes to ensure safety for all road users.

"We will continue to conduct road blocks in identifying roads within the eight regions.

"Our officers will also remain highly visible in residential areas to make sure that motorists respect the stipulated speed limit and all citizens obey the city's bylaws‚" said Minnaar.

Police spokesman Captain Kay Makhubela said alcohol was the main influence in crimes reported over the festive period.

Makhubela cautioned consumers to be responsible and respect the laws of the country.

"Drinking and driving is a serious crime. Sentencing is determined by the court and offenders are dealt with in the strongest terms because drunk drivers pose a serious danger for all road users.

"Many fatal accidents could be avoided if drivers remain sober‚" said Makhubele.

Those arrested appeared at various courts this week and some might be released on bail of between R1‚500 and R2‚500 depending on the merits of the case.

Minnaar said next week the focus will shift to freeways as a large number of motorists are expected to return to Gauteng after the festive holidays.

MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi Malobane will on Wednesday brief the media about strategies her department implemented to reduce road fatalities this year.