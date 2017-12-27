Slow down on your spending - Janu-worry is coming

With major price increases for food and other essential commodities on the cards as well as a continued sluggish growth rate predicted for the new year‚ South Africans could be in for a rough ride in 2018.

Neil Roets‚ CEO of Debt Rescue‚ one of the largest debt counselling companies in South Africa‚ said: "It seems sad that we have to be so pessimistic at such a happy time of the year‚ but the sooner consumers realise that the economy is in trouble and tighten their belts‚ the fewer of them will have to come to us to bail them out by placing them under debt review."

January was the month of the Great Reckoning.

“We see more new clients seeking help with the repayment of their outstanding debt in January and February than during any other month of the year because of additional debts that had been stacked up during the holiday season.