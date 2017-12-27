When Francois Malherbe was four years old his mother followed a trail of ants leading to his bedside drawer. What she found would change their lives forever. It was stuffed with rotten carcasses‚ including fish and pigeons.

Little Francois‚ from Stellenbosch‚ did not kill the animals but he has always been fascinated by animal bones and started hoarding them. He even collected the chicken bones after polishing off the meat his father‚ Donnie Malherbe‚ recalled.

Today‚ at the age of 13‚ Francois collects the bodies of wild – road kills. He rebuilds the skeleton and showcases it on his own website - www.roadkillskeletons.co.za. On occasion‚ carcasses are donated to him.

With the help of his father and a Venter trailer they once travelled to the North West to collect a dead giraffe. And on December 15‚ the teenager added the skull of Hope - the baby rhino who made international headlines when she was attacked by poachers - to his ''Skeleton Park" exhibition at Butterfly World Zoo.