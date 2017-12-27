A leading South African music producer made a brief appearance in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday after allegedly being caught with a stash of dagga and the date rape drug rohypnol.

Nadeem “Deemo” Hoosain‚ a top local music producer‚ was arrested by Durban Metro Police officers in Westville on Friday night.

He and another man‚ understood to be a local musician‚ were taken into custody by cops after they were allegedly found in possession of 46.8 grams of dagga and 16 grams of rohypnol tablets.

Rohypnol is a powerful sedative which is commonly referred to as a date-rape drug.

Instances have been recorded of its nefarious use as an incapacitating agent which‚ when administered to another person‚ incapacitates the person and renders them vulnerable to a drug-facilitated sexual assault‚ including rape.

Hoosain was released on R500 bail‚ while his cohort was released without charge.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said that Hoosain was arrested in the parking lot of popular nightspot Waxy O’Connors.

“The members were patrolling at Westville area at Jan Hofmeyer Road when they searched a 25-year-old man at Waxy’s. He was found in possession of drugs and dagga. He was then arrested and charged with possession of drugs‚” he said.

During his appearance on Wednesday‚ the matter was remanded until next year so that written representations could be submitted in support of the case being transferred to the adult diversion programme‚ known as Nicro.

The programme is aimed at preventing impressionable‚ vulnerable youth from becoming entangled in the downward spiral of crime.

The court heard that this was Hoosain’s first brush with the law‚ and that he had no other convictions or pending criminal cases.

Hoosain signed a record label deal with Sony Music South Africa last year and is the composer behind the radio hit Please Try by vocalist Ryki with additional composing by Sketchy Bongo‚ which peaked on the 5FM music charts‚ as well as a remix of the hit single Back to the Beach.

He has also worked with musical heavyweights Toya Delazy and Aewon Wolf for a Coke Studios fusion.