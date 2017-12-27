The Black Business Council says Robbie Malinga's “entrepreneurial spirit was an inspiration and the epitome of black excellence".

"He inspired a lot of young black musicians to dream and start their own record labels‚" said George Sebulela‚ the council's secretary general. Malinga‚ born in Meadowlands‚ Soweto‚ 47 years ago‚ died on Christmas Day at his Johannesburg home.

He "was not only a great musician‚ he was a formidable entrepreneur who braved the odds as a young black musician early in his career‚" the council said.

"His passion for the industry saw him breathe life into the careers of other musicians whom he developed to great success. He created other legends in the industry. His establishment of his record label‚ Robbie Malinga Entertainment‚ was a true testament of his commitment to empower youth and develop new talent‚" the council said.