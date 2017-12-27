Tributes pour in for Robbie Malinga from business world and SABC
The Black Business Council says Robbie Malinga's “entrepreneurial spirit was an inspiration and the epitome of black excellence".
"He inspired a lot of young black musicians to dream and start their own record labels‚" said George Sebulela‚ the council's secretary general. Malinga‚ born in Meadowlands‚ Soweto‚ 47 years ago‚ died on Christmas Day at his Johannesburg home.
He "was not only a great musician‚ he was a formidable entrepreneur who braved the odds as a young black musician early in his career‚" the council said.
"His passion for the industry saw him breathe life into the careers of other musicians whom he developed to great success. He created other legends in the industry. His establishment of his record label‚ Robbie Malinga Entertainment‚ was a true testament of his commitment to empower youth and develop new talent‚" the council said.
The council's CEO Kganki Matabane added: "Robbie had captured and made the local genre very popular in the townships‚ rural areas and cities across South Africa‚ including the rest of the African continent."
The SABC board‚ management and staff sent heartfelt condolences to the Malinga family and friends.
"Robbie Malinga will be remembered as one of the greatest musicians and producers. He devoted his life to imparting his knowledge in music to emerging and established musicians alike. His collaboration work with various artists demonstrate how noble and humble he was."
Malinga’s paramount concern was to contribute meaningfully to the music industry‚ Kaizer Kganyago‚ the broadcaster's spokesperson‚ said.
"Throughout his career he remained an inspiration and a well of great music knowledge for all artists."
Malinga was awarded a lifetime achievement award during the Metro FM Awards ceremony in 2014. At the MMAs recently‚ Musa featuring Robbie Malinga’s song Mthande‚ from the album Mr. Serious‚ scooped the best duo award.
"Although it is difficult today to see beyond the sorrow‚ may looking back in memory help comfort his family‚ friends‚ colleagues and fans. Robbie Malinga will be deeply missed‚ however‚ the SABC airwaves will carry his great memories‚" Kganyago added.
“To me that was a sign of goodbye because he never turned back,” said Bheki Malinga as he described his brother’s final moments to TimesLIVE after a press conference.
