WATCH | WTF? 8 crime videos that will leave you shaking your head
WARNING: Videos may content graphic content not for sensitive viewers
Crime affects everyone in South Africa to some degree. Sometimes there are no witnesses, but thanks to cellphones, dashcams and CCTV footage more and more criminals were being caught on camera in 2017.
Handbag hero fights off attackers
A hard drive containing a draft of her master’s thesis gave Noxolo Ntuli the courage to fight off three armed men who tried to rob her in Auckland Park. This 'handbag hero' became famous after CCTV footage of her attack went viral. The men were later arrested.
Hijackers on the prowl
If you think you are safe behind security booms - think again. CCTV footage captured the moment four occupants of a grey Audi hijacked a woman at the entrance of her gated community in Bedfordview.
Police in firing line
It's not an easy job being a police officer, especially when you have to deal with riled up community members. A Johannesburg church defended its members actions after a violent incident put an metro police officer in hospital.
Police behaving badly
It wasn't only criminals in the news in 2017. A 14-year-old Cape Town boy had to undergo surgery to have a rubber bullet removed from his mouth after he was shot by police officials during protests in Hout Bay.
Rage on the road
We all have moments of frustration on the road, but some drivers take it to another level. Police are still chasing leads in the case of a man who was filmed attacking a motorist during a fit of road rage in the Cape Winelands.
Violent assault caught on camera
Five men have been charged with attempted murder‚ assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing of a firearm‚ after they were caught on camera allegedly attacking a couple outside a KFC in August.
It must be free
If it falls off a truck it must be free, right? That's what some community members in Cape Town thought when this beer truck lost its load:
Dumb criminals
Sometimes criminals can be scary clever. Then there the other ones, such as this gang of thieves who haven't quite worked out the best way to steal a safe.
