10 murder cases that gripped SA in 2017

From a young man accused of killing his family, to toxic lovers and even cannibalism, there are 10 murder cases that gripped the country this year.

1. Triple axe murder trial: The Van Breda case

Henri van Breda, who's been on trial for the murder of his parents and older brother and the attempted murder of his younger sister in their Stellenbosch home in 2015, will hear the judge's verdict next year.

For those who have sat in court for all of the 63 days‚ it played like an unedited film – lurching from a gripping drama that keeps you on the edge of your seat on the one day‚ to the endless detail in the fine print of textbooks on the next.

Van Breda will remain out on bail until the court hears closing argument in February. Judgment is expected to be delivered in March.