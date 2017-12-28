Amina Haffejee and her brother‚ Abdur Raheem‚ were in a car travelling from Umhlanga to Stanger when the rock tore into their car.

The rock ripped through the windshield and hit Amina - the force of impact causing her seat to fly back and hit her brother.

Her distraught husband then drove with their bodies to the nearest hospital they could find.

Criminals use falling rocks to damage cars and force the drivers to stop‚ at which time they are robbed.

A cousin of the pair‚ who would only be identified as Mr Haffejee‚ told TimesLIVE that the family had been severely shaken by the incident. “We just got a call to say something had happened...he [Amina Haffejee’s husband] had driven to the Ballito Hospital.

“It hit the wife full-on on her face. The impact caused the seat to fly back and hit the child. He was such a sweet boy...we had been with them in the afternoon and I was playing with him‚” he said.

“They were both killed instantly. We are told that this is not the first time that this has happened on that stretch of road and we are hoping something will be done about it‚” he added.

“We are just so traumatised and everyone is completely shaken‚” he said.

Police are investigating an inquest docket following the rock throwing attack. No arrests have been made.