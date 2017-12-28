South Africa

Bridge boulder tragedy siblings laid to rest

28 December 2017 - 17:38 By Jeff Wicks
A boulder thrown from an overpass near Durban claimed two lives on 27 December 2017.
A boulder thrown from an overpass near Durban claimed two lives on 27 December 2017.
Image: SUPPLIED

Amina Haffejee and her brother‚ Abdur Raheem‚ were in a car travelling from Umhlanga to Stanger when the rock tore into their car.

The rock ripped through the windshield and hit Amina - the force of impact causing her seat to fly back and hit her brother.

Her distraught husband then drove with their bodies to the nearest hospital they could find.

Criminals use falling rocks to damage cars and force the drivers to stop‚ at which time they are robbed.

A cousin of the pair‚ who would only be identified as Mr Haffejee‚ told TimesLIVE that the family had been severely shaken by the incident. “We just got a call to say something had happened...he [Amina Haffejee’s husband] had driven to the Ballito Hospital.

“It hit the wife full-on on her face. The impact caused the seat to fly back and hit the child. He was such a sweet boy...we had been with them in the afternoon and I was playing with him‚” he said.

“They were both killed instantly. We are told that this is not the first time that this has happened on that stretch of road and we are hoping something will be done about it‚” he added.

“We are just so traumatised and everyone is completely shaken‚” he said.

Police are investigating an inquest docket following the rock throwing attack. No arrests have been made.

READ MORE

Police investigate after rock thrown from KZN highway bridge kills boy‚ teenage girl

Police are investigating the deaths of a teenage girl and a boy after a rock was thrown from a highway overpass on the N2 near Tongaat on Wednesday ...
News
10 hours ago

Rock thrown from a KZN highway overpass kills two

A rock hurled from a highway overpass near Durban on Wednesday night tore through a car beneath it‚ claiming the lives of two people‚ one of them a ...
News
12 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Three wounded in shooting incident in Turffontein South Africa
  2. Nine suspects nabbed for possession of illegal firearms and stolen vehicles South Africa
  3. Accident-damaged ‘convertible’ rollicks down KZN road South Africa
  4. Bridge boulder tragedy siblings laid to rest South Africa
  5. Striding against abuse: Johnnie Walker statues fill Mandela Bridge South Africa

Latest Videos

Dumisani Masilela's wife breaks down at husband's grave
Take a joy ride with feel good moments of 2017
X