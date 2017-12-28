Three suspects believed to be behind a string of robberies in Gauteng have been arrested in an undercover sting operation spearheaded by the Hawks police unit.

Police said trio‚ aged 30‚ 27 and 22 from Thembisa‚ would allegedly follow people as they left banks and then rob them at gunpoint.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said a multi-agency crack team‚ spearheaded by the Hawks’ Tactical Operation and backed by Crime Intelligence‚ the SAPS Special Task Force‚ the Gauteng Saturation Team‚ the Pretoria Dog Unit and the SAPS Airwing and Tracker‚ monitored the suspects’ movements on Wednesday.

“The trio were allegedly seen moving around different shopping malls in and around Johannesburg. They allegedly decided to drive towards the Alberton area where a decision was taken to take them down‚” Mulaudzi said.

The team seized two unlicensed firearms. The car the suspects had used had been hijacked in Norkem Park‚ Kempton Park in Gauteng‚ earlier this month.

Mulaudzi said investigations were still on-going to establish whether there was a link between the suspects’ firearms and other crimes.

“All three suspects are expected to make their first appearance at the Alberton Magistrate’s Court on Friday‚” Mulaudzi added.